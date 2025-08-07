WWE's plans for Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris revealed; Huge change made (Exclusive)

WWE has huge plans for Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris 2025, as there has been a big change made. The new report has also revealed what WWE thinks about a potential Reigns-Seth Rollins clash down the line.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC revealed that the attack on Roman Reigns on the RAW after SummerSlam 2025 was not a write-off. Instead, they revealed that Reigns is expected to be a part of Clash in Paris 2025, but not in a singles match. This means that he is once again expected to compete in a tag team match.

As for a singles match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, that is something that WWE reportedly intends to have down the line at a marquee premium live event.

The Movement - Pro Wrestling @TheMovementXx The credits start to roll to end the show... BUT HERE COMES ROMAN REIGNS 🤯🤯🤯 #WWERAW

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Roman Reigns and CM Punk got into a verbal altercation after RAW went off the air.

Tensions were high after RAW went off the air. Due to CM Punk interfering in LA Knight's World Heavyweight Championship match, The Megastar was furious, and a confrontation momentarily happened, but Punk was too focused on getting revenge on Seth Rollins.

But it wasn't just CM Punk's altercation with LA Knight that happened after RAW went off the air.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns would pick up where they left off when they last clashed at WrestleMania 41. Punk accused Reigns of not showing up on time, making a passive-aggressive remark. The Head of The Table hit back with some furious words as well, calling Punk an "old a** b**ch!"

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Quite a conversation between CM Punk and Roman Reigns after RAW went off air. 😭

One thing is for sure: as the next episode of RAW approaches, there will be no love lost between the three men. It's interesting when looking at the interpersonal dynamics of their characters.

Tension between LA Knight and CM Punk was teased early on in late June before The Megastar's match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. It escalated on the latest episode of RAW, and The Second City Saint costing Knight a potential world title win won't go down well. CM Punk's beef with OTC1 is also something that will be picked right back up.

As for Reigns and LA Knight, they had a rivalry in late 2023, and the OG Bloodline cost Knight the match against Roman at that year's Crown Jewel PLE, leading to the continuation of the legendary Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign of the Original Tribal Chief.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out in the coming two months.

