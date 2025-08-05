CM Punk Insults Roman Reigns After WWE RAW

CM Punk has taken a shot at Roman Reigns following this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Both stars were involved in a brawl with Seth Rollins' faction in the closing moments of the show.During Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship match against LA Knight, CM Punk came through the crowd to attack The Visionary. However, the numbers game soon caught up with him, and he was laid out by a Stomp from Seth. There was more drama as Roman Reigns came out to fight The Vision.However, he was also taken out by the heels, with Bronson Reed landing three Tsunamis on the 40-year-old and yet again stealing his shoes. After the show went off the air, footage emerged of Punk arguing with Reigns over not being present on time. Now, The Second City Saint has thrown some insults at OTC1 on social media.Taking to his Instagram story, Punk wrote the following as he showed off his shoes.&quot;At least, I still have my shoes.&quot;This wasn't the first time Bronson Reed stole Reigns' shoes on RAW. Last week, after Bron Breakker left the Original Tribal Chief lying on the outside, The Aus-Zilla took off the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's sneakers.In fact, Reed showed up at SummerSlam with the shoes around his neck and was labeled as the Tribal Thief by Paul Heyman.Roman Reigns and CM Punk had a heated exchange post-RAWWith Rollins, Breakker, and Reed standing tall at the end of RAW, CM Punk wasn't happy with how things turned out.As RAW went off the air, Punk and Reigns were seen involved in a heated exchange, with The Head of The Table calling The Voice of The Voiceless an &quot;old a** b***h.&quot;With Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship and having strong allies, Punk and Reigns might have to put their differences aside and work together in the future.