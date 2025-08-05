[WATCH] Roman Reigns Calls CM Punk “Old A** Bi**ch" in Heated Argument After WWE RAW Goes Off-Air

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 05, 2025 04:33 GMT
CM Punk and Reigns (Images via WWE's website)

Roman Reigns had a non-PG message for a top WWE Superstar after RAW went off the air tonight. Reigns had an argument with CM Punk after the cameras stopped rolling.

On RAW, the main event saw LA Knight challenging for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. In the end, Punk appeared and attacked The Visioanry, which resulted in him winning the match via DQ.

Seth Rollins' faction beat the babyfaces down post-match, and Roman Reigns came out to make the save. Reigns, unfortunately, suffered the same fate as Punk and Knight. After RAW went off the air, Roman Reigns was seen arguing with Punk. Head over to the 0:55 mark to hear Reigns' words targeting Punk:

"You don't know about ****. You old a** b***h," Reigns said.

At SummerSlam 2025, Punk and Gunther competed in a World Heavyweight Title match on Night 1. The former managed to beat The Ring General to capture a world title in WWE after years. In a massive twist, Seth Rollins came out and made it known that he was not injured.

He then cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. Punk's celebration was thus cut short, and he now wants nothing but to get back at Rollins for his actions at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Edited by Angana Roy
