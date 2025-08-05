  • home icon
[WATCH] CM Punk gets into a heated altercation with 42-year-old babyface after WWE RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 03:20 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

CM Punk's last few nights didn't end as he may have wanted them to. On the RAW after SummerSlam 2025, he interfered in the main event, and after the cameras stopped rolling, he got into an altercation with a 42-year-old top babyface.

This week on RAW, the main event saw Adam Pearce put Seth Rollins in an instant defense of his World Heavyweight Championship. His opponent was the 42-year-old megastar LA Knight, who just so happened to be the last man to pin Rollins (at Saturday Night's Main Event). CM Punk interfered and caused a DQ, leading to a moment of friction as LA Knight was furious.

While Punk and Knight only briefly crossed paths after the main event of RAW, it continued after the cameras stopped rolling. After RAW went off the air, CM Punk and LA Knight had an altercation, which had to be separated:

It's going to be interesting to see if this results in a Triple Threat match at Clash in Paris as Seth Rollins defends his title against both men. While Punk was cashed in on fair and square, LA Knight's title defense was unfairly interrupted, and he will very likely get another World Title shot.

The night ended with both men getting taken out by The Vision, and even the OTC, Roman Reigns, couldn't help them out.

Things are about to amp up on RAW.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
