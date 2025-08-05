Adam Pearce Officially Announces Seth Rollins' First World Title Opponent; Huge Stipulation In Place

Adam Pearce officially announced Seth Rollins' first World Heavyweight Championship defense as well as his opponent. To top things off, there will be a huge stipulation that is unfavorable to The Visionary.On the opening segment of the RAW after SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins came out and declared that his faction would be known as &quot;The Vision&quot; going forward. He was then confronted by 42-year-old former US Champion LA Knight, who just happened to be the last man to pin him.While Seth Rollins refused to face LA Knight, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came out and had more than a word or two to say. He said that while he wouldn't &quot;normally&quot; book a World Title match on RAW that quickly, what Seth Rollins did wasn't normal either. For example, Rollins' decision to lie to WWE medical and Pearce himself about the injury he suffered wasn't &quot;normal&quot;. So as a result, Pearce booked LA Knight vs Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title for the same night on RAW. To top it off, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were banned from ringside.This was a big statement from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who was visibly upset with how Rollins handled the situation. Nobody knew whether he was legitimately injured or not, or at least nobody had an idea of the severity of it.Rollins did the best he could to be silent about it, and there wasn't even a single report suggesting a timeline.It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.