  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Adam Pearce Officially Announces Seth Rollins' First World Title Opponent; Huge Stipulation In Place

Adam Pearce Officially Announces Seth Rollins' First World Title Opponent; Huge Stipulation In Place

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 00:55 GMT
(Pictures Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion. (Pictures Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Adam Pearce officially announced Seth Rollins' first World Heavyweight Championship defense as well as his opponent. To top things off, there will be a huge stipulation that is unfavorable to The Visionary.

Ad

On the opening segment of the RAW after SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins came out and declared that his faction would be known as "The Vision" going forward. He was then confronted by 42-year-old former US Champion LA Knight, who just happened to be the last man to pin him.

While Seth Rollins refused to face LA Knight, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce came out and had more than a word or two to say. He said that while he wouldn't "normally" book a World Title match on RAW that quickly, what Seth Rollins did wasn't normal either.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For example, Rollins' decision to lie to WWE medical and Pearce himself about the injury he suffered wasn't "normal". So as a result, Pearce booked LA Knight vs Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title for the same night on RAW. To top it off, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were banned from ringside.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

This was a big statement from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who was visibly upset with how Rollins handled the situation. Nobody knew whether he was legitimately injured or not, or at least nobody had an idea of the severity of it.

Rollins did the best he could to be silent about it, and there wasn't even a single report suggesting a timeline.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications