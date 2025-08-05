  • home icon
Seth Rollins gets confronted by 42-year-old former US Champion on RAW after SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 00:41 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Seth Rollins is your new World Heavyweight Champion, and there's nothing that can be done about it, or so some thought. He was confronted by a ghost of his recent past, i.e, a 42-year-old former United States Champion.

On the RAW after SummerSlam 2025, "The Oracle" Paul Heyman was out with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed in the aftermath of an incredible event. Rollins announced that the faction will be known as "The Vision". While Breakker and Reed lost to Roman Reigns & Jey Uso at night two, it was an overall success as Rollins won the World Title from his bitter rival, CM Punk, after trolling everybody with his injury.

Seth Rollins was quickly confronted by LA Knight, the man who pinned him at Saturday Night's Main Event after the supposed "injury". The 42-year-old ex-US Champion made one thing clear: he is coming after the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins, Breakker, Reed, and Heyman all seemed unimpressed, with Breakker, in particular, spotted "sleeping" on Heyman's shoulders out of boredom. Regardless the crowd loved LA Knight and loved the idea of him going after the World Title.

Seth Rollins did the usual villainous schitck of teasing a match that night, only to say it wasn't going to happen. However, Adam Pearce had other ideas and made the match official for the main event of RAW.

There will be no rest for The Visionary.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
