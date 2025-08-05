Seth Rollins finally gives his faction a name on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 00:33 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Seth Rollins' faction finally has a name on WWE RAW, months after it was created following WrestleMania 41. There has been speculation about different names, but this one is simple and concise.

Seth Rollins came out in the aftermath of one of the most shocking moments in SummerSlam history. As you probably know, the end of night one didn't end with CM Punk standing tall as the new World Heavyweight Champion. Seth Rollins came out and trolled everyone, dropping his crutches and successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The new World Heavyweight Champion came out, and Paul Heyman was doing all the bragging as their faction stood tall. Rollins, meanwhile, declared that the name of his faction will be "The Vision."

It's a simple name that plays off Rollins' "Visionary" nickname, as well as that of Paul Heyman, now known as "The Oracle." In Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, they have the muscle of the group.

Breakker and Reed weren't successful at SummerSlam, but that doesn't mean their faction hasn't been anything short of dominant. It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out.

For Rollins, an immediate title defense was on the horizon, but he didn't realize it yet.

