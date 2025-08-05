Roman Reigns Seemingly Written off WWE TV on RAW after Getting Destroyed by 36-year-old Star

Roman Reigns was backstage at WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2025, but it looked like the post-PLE edition wouldn't feature The OTC. He did appear at the end, but he was destroyed by a 36-year-old star, seemingly writing him off WWE television.Some of you may not know this, but Roman Reigns is expected to start filming The Street Fighter movie this month, where he will play the incredible character, &quot;Akuma&quot;. As a result, he won't be expected to be a part of WWE television this month, and there is no word on whether he will be at Clash in Paris, or even Crown Jewel in October..Roman Reigns appeared on RAW to help CM Punk and LA Knight after the newly-named faction, &quot;The Vision,&quot; assaulted them with the numbers game. However, the numbers game was too much for The OTC, and after a curb stomp from Seth Rollins, he took a spear from Bron Breakker, and then a whopping 3 tsunamis in a row from the 36-year-old Bronson Reed to seemingly write him off television.At first, Reigns had the upperhand by beating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed down, but as we mentioned, the numbers game would prove to be a bit too much for him, just as it was for CM Punk and LA Knight.This continues his frustrations with The Visionary, who is the reason why Paul Heyman betrayed him at WrestleMania 41.Things are about to pick up after SummerSlam 2025.