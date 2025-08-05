  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roman Reigns Seemingly Written off WWE TV on RAW after Getting Destroyed by 36-year-old Star

Roman Reigns Seemingly Written off WWE TV on RAW after Getting Destroyed by 36-year-old Star

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 02:50 GMT
Destruction (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Destruction (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Roman Reigns was backstage at WWE RAW after SummerSlam 2025, but it looked like the post-PLE edition wouldn't feature The OTC. He did appear at the end, but he was destroyed by a 36-year-old star, seemingly writing him off WWE television.

Ad

Some of you may not know this, but Roman Reigns is expected to start filming The Street Fighter movie this month, where he will play the incredible character, "Akuma". As a result, he won't be expected to be a part of WWE television this month, and there is no word on whether he will be at Clash in Paris, or even Crown Jewel in October..

Roman Reigns appeared on RAW to help CM Punk and LA Knight after the newly-named faction, "The Vision," assaulted them with the numbers game. However, the numbers game was too much for The OTC, and after a curb stomp from Seth Rollins, he took a spear from Bron Breakker, and then a whopping 3 tsunamis in a row from the 36-year-old Bronson Reed to seemingly write him off television.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

At first, Reigns had the upperhand by beating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed down, but as we mentioned, the numbers game would prove to be a bit too much for him, just as it was for CM Punk and LA Knight.

This continues his frustrations with The Visionary, who is the reason why Paul Heyman betrayed him at WrestleMania 41.

Things are about to pick up after SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications