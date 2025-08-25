Major WWE title match announced for next week's RAW

A huge WWE title match was announced for next week's episode of RAW during tonight's edition of the red brand in Birmingham, United Kingdom. The promotion is on the road to Clash in Paris on August 31.Dragon Lee battled The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh tonight on WWE RAW in a singles match. Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio was ringside for the match and was attacked by AJ Styles. The distraction allowed Lee to defeat The Irish Ace tonight on the red brand.Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio later argued in The Judgment Day's clubhouse. This led to Balor battling Styles in a singles match, and The Phenomenal One emerged victorious. The faction then approached RAW General Manager Adam Pearce backstage and claimed that AJ Styles was out of control. Pearce responded by announcing that Dirty Dom will be defending his title against AJ next Monday night.&quot;I'll make it right, how about this? Next week on RAW in Paris, AJ Styles one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio. Even better, for that Intercontinental title! That will end it, right? Does that work for you? No, it does work! And it is official!&quot; Adam Pearce said.Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship by pinning Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41. He successfully defended the title against AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month.Former WWE manager praises Dominik Mysterio as a heelWrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke highly of Dominik Mysterio and claimed that the popular star didn't need to do much to get a reaction from the WWE Universe.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Mantell noted that wrestling fans loved to hate Mysterio and claimed that he was the best type of heel to have on the roster.&quot;He don't do nothing. He just takes his time, people hate that guy. No, they love to hate him. They don't hate him, they love to hate him, and that's one of the best type of heels you can have. (...) He is entertaining now. Because, if they are standing up, they are being entertained,&quot; said Mantell. Chris Johnson @THElegendchrisjLINKDominik Mysterio (C) vs AJ Styles for the men's Intercontinental championship set for #WWERaw next week #RawOnNetflixIt will be fascinating to see if AJ Styles can capture the Intercontinental Championship next week on WWE RAW.Please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.