Dominik Mysterio "don't do nothing" to get heat, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio is considered to be one of the most hated heels in WWE at this time. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks that, despite barely doing anything, Dominik has managed to create a particularly successful character.

Since his split from his father, Rey Mysterio, Dominik has grown tremendously in his own right. While associated with The Judgment Day, the 28-year-old star could easily transition to a solo star, considering the fanbase he has cultivated.

Speaking about his heel run so far, Dutch heaped praise on his subtle work recently. On UnSKripted, the WWE veteran stated:

"He don't do nothing. He just takes his time, people hate that guy. No, they love to hate him. They don't hate him, they love to hate him, and that's one of the best type of heels you can have. (...) He is entertaining now. Because, if they are standing up, they are being entertained." [13:47 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio appears to hold on to his heel character outside the ring, too, judging by his recent comments about CM Punk.

While Punk's World Heavyweight Title reign was short-lived at SummerSlam, owing to Seth Rollins' deception, it apparently made Dominik upset to see Punk even win.

Speaking on Casual Conversations with the Classic, he stated:

"I was a fan, you know, watching SummerSlam Night One, and I was extremely sad and depressed when I saw that he had won the title. You know, just not because he [CM Punk] had won it, just because, you know, I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t think he deserves to be in that spot. But, at the end of the day, I was smiling from ear to ear when I saw Seth Freakin’ Rollins," Mysterio said. [From 3:23 to 3:48]

For now, it remains to be seen what Dominik's path forward looks like in WWE.

