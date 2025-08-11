CM Punk didn’t deserve to win the World Championship, claims popular WWE star

CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam, only for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract moments later. It was his first title win in the Stamford-based promotion in over twelve years. However, a popular star recently claimed that The Second City Saint did not deserve it.

After returning to the global juggernaut at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, The Best in the World wrestled Dominik Mysterio in his first match inside a WWE ring in nearly a decade. Although the two stars have yet to lock horns against each other in a televised one-on-one match, Punk and Mysterio have continued to mock each other on social media and in interviews.

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Dominik Mysterio stated that he was watching SummerSlam as a fan, and CM Punk winning the World Heavyweight Championship made him extremely sad. He opined that the 46-year-old did not deserve it. Mysterio added that he started smiling ear to ear as soon as Seth Rollins showed up.

"I was a fan, you know, watching SummerSlam Night One, and I was extremely sad and depressed when I saw that he had won the title. You know, just not because he [CM Punk] had won it, just because, you know, I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t think he deserves to be in that spot. But at the end of the day, I was smiling from ear to ear when I saw Seth Freakin’ Rollins," Mysterio said. [From 3:23 to 3:48]

Dominik Mysterio pointed out that The Visionary was his first WWE opponent, making the veteran his godfather in lucha tradition. The WWE Intercontinental Champion further shared his reaction to Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone CM Punk.

"In lucha tradition and lucha culture, when you debut with someone, you call them a padrino, right? So in terms of lucha terms, Seth is my godfather when it comes to this. So I was so excited when I heard his music, but then he came out in crutches, so I was like, 'Damn! Now this is just like a teaser.' He drops the crutches. I was so stoked, smiling from ear to ear, screaming, I was just happy. Other than Night Two at SummerSlam, that was my favorite moment of the weekend by far," Mysterio added. [From 3:50 onwards]

You can check out Dominik Mysterio's comments in the video below:

CM Punk announced for WWE RAW after being taken out last week

In the main event of last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight. The contest ended in a DQ finish, as CM Punk attacked Seth Rollins mid-match. However, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed rushed to help their stablemate fight back and take out The Best in the World, The Megastar, and even Roman Reigns, who showed up a little later.

Heading into the upcoming edition of the red brand, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made several announcements for the show in Quebec, Canada. He also revealed that CM Punk would be kicking off the show.

It will be interesting to see if the Second City Saint gets a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

