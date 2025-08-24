  • home icon
  "No. We're not family." - WWE star reveals his blunt message to Vince McMahon while leaving the company

"No. We're not family." - WWE star reveals his blunt message to Vince McMahon while leaving the company

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Aug 24, 2025 03:57 GMT
Vince McMahon (via Netflix
Vince McMahon (Image via Netflix's YouTube channel)

A former WWE Superstar has shared details of his conversation with Vince McMahon after he decided to jump ship to a rival organization. Kevin Nash left WWE and went to WCW in 1996 after McMahon failed to offer him more money.

In 1996, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall left WWE and headed over to Ted Turner's WCW. The duo went on to align with Hulk Hogan, thus forming the nWo, quite possibly the greatest faction in the history of pro wrestling.

On a new edition of Kliq This, Kevin Nash revealed that he had discussions with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE and wasn't happy with the money he was being offered to stay. Here's what he said:

"My loyalty, I told this to Vince when I was leaving," Nash explained. "He said, 'We're family.' I said, 'No. We're not family. My family is sitting in f****** Arizona right now and my wife's about to give birth to my son in f****** three months and I need to know how much I'm going to make.' It's very hard to financially plan when you don't know whether you're going to make a dollar or a f****** two million dollars." [H/T: WrestlingInc]
Vince McMahon brought back Kevin Nash and others shortly after purchasing WCW

About a year after purchasing WCW, McMahon brought back the nWo to WWE, as he wanted to destroy his own company in storyline. The faction immediately targeted WWE's two biggest names, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. This led to Hulk Hogan taking on The Great One at WrestleMania X8 and Austin battling Scott Hall that same night.

By the end of the night, Hogan had turned babyface and split from his nWo brethren. The faction didn't last long in WWE, though, and Kevin Nash's injuries prevented him from contributing much to the promotion's weekly shows.

Abhilash Mendhe

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
