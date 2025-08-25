Former World Heavyweight Champion takes out CM Punk and LA Knight in a chaotic ending to WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 25, 2025 22:13 GMT
LA Knight and CM Punk backstage (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
The go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of WWE Clash in Paris is in the books. The show emanating from the bp pulse LIVE arena in Birmingham, England, ended in complete chaos, with Jey Uso standing tall.

In the main event of RAW, Bron Breakker was booked to lock horns with LA Knight. However, Roman Reigns ambushed Breakker and Bronson Reed before the bout. While The OTC was escorted out of the building, The Megastar took complete advantage of the situation and started brawling with Bron even before the match started.

The two stars put forth a gripping back-and-forth contest that ended with Bron Breakker securing the win following a distraction from Seth Rollins. The Vision continued to assault the former WWE United States Champion after the match. However, Jey Uso and CM Punk stepped in to make the save.

After the heel faction ran off, tension among the babyfaces inside the squared circle reached the boiling point. LA Knight and CM Punk started trading blows. The Megastar avoided being hit by a GTS, only to be taken out by Jey Uso's Super Kick.

In a shocking turn of events, the YEET Master also floored the Second City Saint with the Super Kick, leaving the Vision all smiles.

Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight are scheduled to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal four-way match at WWE Clash in Paris.

Who do you think will walk out of the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, this Sunday? Hit the Discuss button and sound off.

