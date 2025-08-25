Drew McIntyre mocks Cody Rhodes getting booed on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre hilariously trolled Cody Rhodes after the Undisputed WWE Champion was booed tonight on RAW. McIntyre brutally attacked The American Nightmare on the August 8 edition of WWE SmackDown.Roman Reigns kicked off this week's episode of RAW and noted that Rhodes predicted his downfall over a year ago. The fans in Birmingham surprisingly started booing once The Tribal Chief mentioned Cody, and Reigns claimed their reaction was &quot;interesting&quot;.Drew McIntyre took to social media after the crowd booed Cody Rhodes and claimed that it wasn't surprising at all. You can check out the former champion's message in the post below.&quot;You’re really shocked the rest of the world want to see Homelander defeated? Come on…&quot; McIntyre wrote.Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman interrupted Roman Reigns during his promo tonight, and it led to a brawl. Reed went for a Tsunami Splash, but Reigns broke it up with a Superman Punch. The two stars continued to fight until security finally broke it up. Roman and Bronson are scheduled to battle this weekend at WWE Clash in Paris.Former WWE writer names Drew McIntyre as one of his favorite stars in the companyWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared why he is a massive fan of Drew McIntyre as a performer.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo pointed out that McIntyre never had to rely on badmouthing the crowd to generate a reaction. The veteran suggested that it made him unique among the rest of the heels on WWE's roster.&quot;One guy looked in the hard camera, cut the promo straight away, never mentioned Dublin, or Ireland once, and he is a heel. And that was Drew McIntyre. So, when I tell you McIntyre is one of my favorites, that's why. Drew did not have to go out there and use Dublin and leprechauns, and drunks to get over with his promo. And I think Drew purposely didn't go there because everybody else was going there. That's why I love McIntyre,&quot; Russo said.Z.10 @_HerNicoLINK@DMcIntyreWWE We want Drew Mcintyre as championIt will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between McIntyre and Rhodes in the weeks ahead.