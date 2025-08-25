[WATCH] Roman Reigns' reaction to Cody Rhodes getting booed by WWE fans on RAW

Cody Rhodes was booed by WWE fans on Monday Night RAW when his name was brought up, and Roman Reigns' reaction to that was captured, and let's just say it was an &quot;interesting&quot; one.This week on RAW, Roman Reigns came out to address the crowd in Birmingham, days before his bout against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025. He spoke a bit about Seth Rollins and how everything was taken away from him, and he has no Bloodline by his side. He even defended &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey Uso getting a World Title shot at Clash in Paris, explaining why Jey is in that spot instead of him.When Roman Reigns mentioned Cody Rhodes' name, the crowd booed, and he was taken by surprise, saying just one word: &quot;Interesting.&quot;It should be noted that the crowd booing Cody Rhodes was a little bit out of context. His name was mentioned while Reigns was talking about things being taken away from him, and he mentioned Cody being right and predicting this outcome a year and a half ago.It seemed to have been in the heat of the moment, and isn't necessarily a reflection of the Birmingham crowd's feelings towards Cody Rhodes. In reality, they would likely cheer him heavily if he arrived. However, considering he is the WWE Champion once again and is on SmackDown, it's unlikely that he was ever going to appear on the August 25th episode.Reigns was definitely taken by surprise when the crowd booed at the mention of The American Nightmare, especially considering how popular he is with fans across the world. Reigns and Rhodes haven't crossed paths in nearly a year now, since they teamed up together at Bad Blood 2024 to thwart the New Bloodline. Ever since then, they have been on separate paths.