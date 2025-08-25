  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • [WATCH] Roman Reigns' reaction to Cody Rhodes getting booed by WWE fans on RAW

[WATCH] Roman Reigns' reaction to Cody Rhodes getting booed by WWE fans on RAW

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 25, 2025 20:12 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube &amp; Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube & Netflix)

Cody Rhodes was booed by WWE fans on Monday Night RAW when his name was brought up, and Roman Reigns' reaction to that was captured, and let's just say it was an "interesting" one.

Ad

This week on RAW, Roman Reigns came out to address the crowd in Birmingham, days before his bout against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris 2025. He spoke a bit about Seth Rollins and how everything was taken away from him, and he has no Bloodline by his side. He even defended "Main Event" Jey Uso getting a World Title shot at Clash in Paris, explaining why Jey is in that spot instead of him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When Roman Reigns mentioned Cody Rhodes' name, the crowd booed, and he was taken by surprise, saying just one word: "Interesting."

Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

It should be noted that the crowd booing Cody Rhodes was a little bit out of context. His name was mentioned while Reigns was talking about things being taken away from him, and he mentioned Cody being right and predicting this outcome a year and a half ago.

It seemed to have been in the heat of the moment, and isn't necessarily a reflection of the Birmingham crowd's feelings towards Cody Rhodes. In reality, they would likely cheer him heavily if he arrived. However, considering he is the WWE Champion once again and is on SmackDown, it's unlikely that he was ever going to appear on the August 25th episode.

Reigns was definitely taken by surprise when the crowd booed at the mention of The American Nightmare, especially considering how popular he is with fans across the world. Reigns and Rhodes haven't crossed paths in nearly a year now, since they teamed up together at Bad Blood 2024 to thwart the New Bloodline. Ever since then, they have been on separate paths.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications