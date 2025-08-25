Roman Reigns reveals the reason why Jey Uso is in a WWE World Title match and not him

Roman Reigns kicked things off on the August 25 episode of RAW, and while addressing the crowd in Birmingham, he revealed why his cousin Jey Uso is in a World Heavyweight Championship match and not him.When The OTC appeared on RAW after SummerSlam 2025, the initial assumption was that he could possibly be in the World Title picture. However, that turned out not to be the case, and instead, it was revealed that Seth Rollins would be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.Roman Reigns defended his cousin, getting a World Title shot at Clash in Paris, revealing that the reason why it was Jey Uso instead of him was that Jey got the pin at SummerSlam, and he also had a rematch clause.A rematch clause is rare in this day and age in WWE, with Shane McMahon having essentially ended the practice several years ago. Ironically enough, Reigns never received a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship despite holding it for over three years.Either way, The OTC was happy to give his cousin the flowers he felt he deserved, and soon after that, he was met by Paul Heyman, his former Wiseman, and his Clash in Paris opponent, Bronson Reed. It led to a small verbal back-and-forth before Reed and Roman Reigns went at it in a brawl.It was an incredible way to cap off this brief feud that could culminate at Clash in Paris 2025. Following this, Reigns is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future, and his next advertised PLE appearance is at Survivor Series: WarGames.It's going to be interesting to see what happens in Paris. This time around on RAW, the brawl ended in a stalemate.