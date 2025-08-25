  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roman Reigns reveals the reason why Jey Uso is in a WWE World Title match and not him

Roman Reigns reveals the reason why Jey Uso is in a WWE World Title match and not him

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 25, 2025 19:52 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix &amp; WWE.com)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix & WWE.com)

Roman Reigns kicked things off on the August 25 episode of RAW, and while addressing the crowd in Birmingham, he revealed why his cousin Jey Uso is in a World Heavyweight Championship match and not him.

Ad

When The OTC appeared on RAW after SummerSlam 2025, the initial assumption was that he could possibly be in the World Title picture. However, that turned out not to be the case, and instead, it was revealed that Seth Rollins would be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.

Roman Reigns defended his cousin, getting a World Title shot at Clash in Paris, revealing that the reason why it was Jey Uso instead of him was that Jey got the pin at SummerSlam, and he also had a rematch clause.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

A rematch clause is rare in this day and age in WWE, with Shane McMahon having essentially ended the practice several years ago. Ironically enough, Reigns never received a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship despite holding it for over three years.

Either way, The OTC was happy to give his cousin the flowers he felt he deserved, and soon after that, he was met by Paul Heyman, his former Wiseman, and his Clash in Paris opponent, Bronson Reed. It led to a small verbal back-and-forth before Reed and Roman Reigns went at it in a brawl.

Ad

It was an incredible way to cap off this brief feud that could culminate at Clash in Paris 2025. Following this, Reigns is expected to be out of action for the foreseeable future, and his next advertised PLE appearance is at Survivor Series: WarGames.

It's going to be interesting to see what happens in Paris. This time around on RAW, the brawl ended in a stalemate.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications