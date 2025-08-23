Vince Russo reveals why 40-year-old WWE star is one of his favorites (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that one of the promotion's top stars is one of his favourite wrestlers. The Stamford-based promotion has many talented wrestlers who can fit into that criteria, but the individual Russo was talking about was former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The 40-year-old superstar has been one of the promotion's biggest main eventers ever since returning to WWE in 2017. On this week's episode of SmackDown, McIntyre came out to put Cody Rhodes on notice before being attacked by Cody's friend and mentor, Randy Orton.

Talking about McIntyre on this week's episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo explained why Drew is his favourite. He said that as a heel, Drew never needed to badmouth either Dublin or Ireland to get a reaction from the crowd. He appreciated the fact that he managed to do it naturally, without succumbing to the age-old trope of criticizing the home crowd for boos.

"One guy looked in the hard camera, cut the promo straight away, never mentioned Dublin, or Ireland once, and he is a heel. And that was Drew McIntyre. So, when I tell you Drew McIntyre is one of my favorites, that's why. Drew did not have to go out there and use Dublin and leprechauns, and drunks to get over with his promo. And I think Drew purposely didn't go there because everybody else was going there. That's why I love Drew McIntyre," Russo said.

Despite being one of the biggest stars in WWE, McIntyre hasn't yet been able to find himself on the card for this month's Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Following his attack on Cody Rhodes a few weeks back, it seemed like he would challenge him for the title at the event, but there hasn't been an update on that yet.

With Orton sneaking up on him on this week's episode, it seems like WWE might be setting up a match between the two at Clash in Paris if Cody is not able to make it for the event, considering there hasn't yet been an update on his return after being taken out by McIntyre two weeks ago.

