Joe Tessitore Shares Unfortunate Cody Rhodes Update on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was attacked two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown when Drew McIntyre hit him with a Claymore through the announce table. It was a brutal attack that has left the Undisputed WWE Champion out of action since, but there should have been an update on his health this week on the blue brand.Slam Central Social @Slam_CentralLINKJOE TESSITORE AND WADE BARRET CAN NOT PROVIDE A MEDICAL UPDATE ON CODY RHODES!!!! #SmackDownJoe Tessitore noted that they were looking to hand the WWE Universe an update since Cody Rhodes hadn't made the trip to Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the European Tour, but he wasn't able to deliver it.The WWE announcer noted that there was still no update on Rhodes' condition, which can't be good news for the Undisputed WWE Championship picture.Drew McIntyre Seems to Have Moved Past Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDownDrew McIntyre tried to share his own update on Rhodes, noting that he was hiding from him so that he could keep the title longer, before he was attacked by a returning Randy Orton, who hit McIntyre with an RKO.With just a week to go until Clash in Paris, it seems that the match for France could be Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, following on from their bout at SummerSlam, which included Logan Paul and Jelly Roll.This means that the Undisputed WWE Champion won't be at Clash in Paris, and since he wasn't on SmackDown, he only has one week left to appear to be made part of the premium live event.Cody Rhodes was reported to have not made the trip to Ireland earlier today, and it seems that he won't be part of the rest of the tour, which is a huge disappointment to many of his biggest fans who have been waiting to meet The American Nightmare.There has been no update from WWE or from Rhodes himself, which means that this could be a storyline to keep him off Clash in Paris following the recent attack.