[Spoiler] Cody Rhodes’ long-time friend gets revenge on Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' friend got revenge on Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is none other than 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton.On the August 8 edition of the show, The American Nightmare teamed up with John Cena to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The contest ended in a DQ after The Maverick hit The Cenation Leader with a low blow. After the match, Cena and Paul brawled their way to the back, while McIntyre attacked Rhodes with the title belt, followed by a Claymore.Cody Rhodes has since been absent from WWE programming. On the latest edition of the blue brand, Joe Tessitore stated that there was no medical update on the WWE Champion. As the two commentators were speaking about Rhodes, Drew McIntyre showed up to put Cody on notice.The Scotsman claimed that he would take the WWE Championship off Cody Rhodes. He noted that everyone on the roster wanted The American Nightmare's spot, and the latter had no friends left. However, Randy Orton sneaked in on McIntyre and floored him with an RKO.In 2025 alone, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have been in three matches against each other. While they share a win each in singles competition, McIntyre and Logan Paul defeated Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam in Drew and Randy's third clash of the year.It will be interesting to see if they face each other one more time.