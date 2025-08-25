Adam Pearce informs 32-year-old star that their title match at Clash in Paris is canceled

Adam Pearce had to break the unfortunate news to a WWE Superstar that their title match at Clash in Paris 2025 is officially canceled following recent events on RAW.This week, in a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW, General Manager Adam Pearce was with none other than Stephanie Vaquer, the highly acclaimed 32-year-old Chilean star. In case you forgot, she was supposed to face Naomi for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris 2025. She earned that shot by winning the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution in July.However, there was no mention of her number one contender status after Naomi vacated the Women's World Championship. Adam Pearce spoke to Stephanie Vaquer and confirmed that she remains the number one contender. However, her match at Clash in Paris 2025 is officially canceled, and Pearce stated that he had an opponent in mind, but needed a week to finalize the details.The match to determine the Women's World Title will happen after Clash in Paris 2025, and it's going to be Stephanie Vaquer vs whoever Adam Pearce chooses.Vaquer was understandably disappointed at the fact that her title shot in Paris was canceled, but seemed motivated by the prospect of becoming the next Women's World Champion.She is the only one in the entire division with a guaranteed shot, and it's going to be interesting to see what Pearce comes up with. He requested another week from Vaquer, which means that he will presumably tell her about the plans to figure out an opponent.It looks like WWE is waiting for Clash in Paris 2025 to finish before moving on with the Women's World Championship picture. With a big win over Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley is likely to be back in the mix.