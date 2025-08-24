Triple H confirms WWE star is officially retiring

They say all good things must come to an end, and that adage rings truer in WWE as 2025 slowly draws to a close. Triple H has confirmed that one of his stars is retiring for good at the end of this year.

Ad

The Chief Content Officer recently addressed the future of The Cenation Leader with the Stamford-based promotion once his Farewell Tour was over. John Cena has limited time left in the ring, 10 dates to be precise, after his latest appearance on SmackDown last night. He is gearing up for a first-time-ever match against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. In addition, Brock Lesnar is lurking in the back, plotting his next move after his blockbuster return at SummerSlam.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter, Triple H said John Cena's days as an active performer were numbered, but assured everyone that he would still be a part of the company in some capacity:

“He will always be a part of the WWE. He is ingrained in our fabric as we are ingrained in his. So John [Cena] isn’t going anywhere. But, you know, from an in-ring standpoint, we all get to the end of that athletic road. And that’s where John is at. And I’m happy for him that he has not only had the career that he wanted to, but is able to end it sort of on his terms in a way that he wants it to, without being, you know, having a doctor tell you you’re done or anything else. It’s his time right now, and he’s doing it in his way, and I love it.”

Ad

You can check out the full interview below:

Ad

What went down on WWE SmackDown last night?

John Cena returned to Dublin, Ireland, for the last time as an active performer during WWE SmackDown this week.

He engaged in an intense back-and-forth promo battle with Logan Paul, which saw The Cenation Leader verbally eviscerate his rival. He accused The Maverick of stealing opportunities from Dominik Mysterio and Jacob Fatu, just to name a few, during his retirement run and called him a "parasite."

Ad

The two men then exchanged blows, with John Cena hitting Logan Paul with an Attitude Adjustment to send him a stern warning ahead of their highly anticipated clash.

However, it was Paul who got the last laugh. During the closing moments of the show, he knocked out Cena backstage with his right hand, leaving him unconscious as the cameras stopped rolling.

If you carry quotes from this article, please credit ESPN's SportsCenter and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More