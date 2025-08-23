Logan Paul breaks silence after knocking out John Cena on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul shocked everyone on WWE SmackDown when he knocked out John Cena in the show's closing segment. Today, he broke his silence and addressed the attack on The Franchise Player.

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown in Dublin, John Cena and Logan Paul had a heated exchange ahead of their upcoming match at Clash in Paris 2025. Unfortunately for The Maverick, he wasn't able to best The Leader of The Cenation on the mic and was humiliated by the 17-time WWE world champion.

Later, John Cena was having a conversation with Nick Aldis when Logan Paul appeared out of nowhere and knocked his upcoming opponent out cold. Today, the former United States Champion broke his silence on X with a tweet and said he stood by everything he said about The Franchise Player.

"I stand by every word I said last night I’m the most real wrestler in the WWE, and that includes the professional pretender who will chug a bottle of PRIME on my podcast then disrespect it on TV for a cheap pop But John was right about one thing: Clash In Paris is the most important match of my life The pressure is on, and I LOVE IT — that’s why Logan Paul VS. John Cena will be the greatest match of his retirement tour," Paul tweeted.

Logan Paul wants to replace John Cena in WWE

John Cena's legacy is hard to replicate for any WWE Superstar. The Franchise Player was the promotion's face for over a decade and took the company to new heights. However, the 48-year-old legend is in his final run, and Logan Paul thinks he can replace him as the next locker room leader.

In a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, the former United States Champion stated he's ready to be the locker room leader, face of the company, and become the guy to replace John Cena in the Stamford-based promotion in the coming years.

"There’s a real thing when it comes to being a locker room leader. The guy who leads the company, who is the face of the company, is respectful to everyone in the crew, to everyone who helps make this well-oiled machine work. And John Cena has been that guy for 20, 25 years. And I fully believe I have the capacity to do all of that," Paul said.

It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Paris with a win.

