30-year-old star wants to become WWE locker room leader

A top WWE name feels he has all the ingredients to become a locker room leader. The star, Logan Paul, has done incredibly well for himself under the Triple H regime over the past two years.

Logan Paul has been with World Wrestling Entertainment for quite some time now. He is one of the most controversial stars in the history of the promotion, but fans can't deny that he has proven his mettle in the ring time and again.

Logan Paul will take on his former tag team partner and in-ring legend John Cena at Clash in Paris. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, the 30-year-old star made an interesting comment on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Here's what he said:

"There’s a real thing when it comes to being a locker room leader. The guy who leads the company, who is the face of the company, is respectful to everyone in the crew, to everyone who helps make this well-oiled machine work. And John Cena has been that guy for 20, 25 years. And I fully believe I have the capacity to do all of that." [H/T CageSideSeats]

Logan Paul admits WWE legend John Cena is the master of pro wrestling

It's quite rare that Paul heaps praise on his opponents. He didn't shy away from praising John Cena, though. Paul had a lot of good things to say about the veteran.

"And so, I’ve taken my notes. I’ve learned from him. He’s the master. And I got to tag team with him and learn from him. But now I’m gonna use the things he’s taught me to beat his fuc*ing as* in front of everyone in Paris. And the fact that I get to wrestle him in France, in front of the entire world, in my fourth year as an outsider." [H/T CageSideSeats]

Logan Paul has a lot to prove when he faces Cena at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025. If he manages to beat Cena, it will definitely be the biggest win of his WWE career.

