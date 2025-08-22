John Cena names 6 WWE stars he wanted to face in his retirement run; A 28-year-old champion is included

John Cena is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris in what might be the fourth-last match of his career. Either way, there are single digits left, and Cena revealed six stars he wanted to face in his retirement run.This John Cena retirement run has received a lot of mixed reactions, but after his big face turn before SummerSlam 2025, things seemed to have taken a turn. Still, WWE fans are not happy about Logan Paul being one of Cena's final five opponents, and The Greatest of All Time acknowledged this by telling Paul that fans believe he's wasting a spot.The six names that John Cena said he wanted to face during his retirement run included the 28-year-old Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, as well as his old rival, AJ Styles. Among the others named were Seth Rollins, The Usos (Jey &amp; Jimmy Uso), and former United States Champion, Jacob Fatu.There's no doubt that matches against Jacob Fatu and Dominik Mysterio would have been incredible. However, the odds of it happening look quite slim as Cena is expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza 2025, and he seemingly has a match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia.This means that there might just be one last match left for him after that, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 13, at Saturday Night's Main Event. If a match against Dominik Mysterio were to happen, then the only place it could be booked for is Crown Jewel in October.There are only a couple of weekly shows in between WrestlePalooza and Crown Jewel, so whoever Cena faces in October, there will be a very small build-up. The same is the case between Clash in Paris and WrestlePalooza, with the latter being announced with less than a month left.