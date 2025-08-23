  • home icon
  WWE
  John Cena
  • WWE edits Brock Lesnar moment on SmackDown making a big change

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 23, 2025 04:30 GMT
The change has been made (Credit: WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar was finally mentioned on WWE SmackDown tonight. Now, though, the moment with him has been edited on the show itself, making a big change.

During WWE SmackDown, just before the show ended, Nick Aldis was speaking to John Cena near the exit of the arena. He shocked everyone by finally bringing up Lesnar, someone who has not really been mentioned since the surprise return and attack at SummerSlam. The WWE official had news about The Beast after a conversation, but fans never found out exactly what he was going to say. Instead, Logan Paul rushed down the corridor and punched Cena before running away.

However, in the version that originally aired, the punch barely made any connection. Cena was knocked out and sold it, but it was clear that he was not that hurt. The company decided to reshoot it. They made an easy-to-notice change to the segment. Nick Aldis still brought up Brock Lesnar, but now in the new version, he was pushed aside as Logan Paul appeared at the gate from behind him instead, and hit Cena with a punch that made much more of an impact.

Given that SmackDown was airing in the USA with a tape delay, the company was able to make the change to the Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Logan Paul segment. What Aldis had to say remains a mystery.

Logan Paul vs John Cena will likely see the star head into a Brock Lesnar feud

Logan Paul and John Cena are set to lock horns at Clash in Paris. However, this may be the buildup to the next big Cena feud.

Brock Lesnar's return and attack on Cena at SummerSlam may be far from the last time fans see him. He may show up as early as the Clash in Paris, interfering in Cena's match, heading into a feud at WrestlePalooza.

This has not been confirmed yet, but it appears to be the direction the company is currently heading.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
