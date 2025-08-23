WWE officially introduces a brand new championship belt before Clash in Paris

WWE has introduced a brand new championship belt just days before the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The title was promoted by former World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus.Sheamus will compete at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. He will get an opportunity to settle things with his arch-rival, Rusev. The two have been feuding for weeks on the red brand and will cross paths in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match.The Stamford-based company officially released the WWE x Liverpool FC Legacy Championship belt before their live event in Liverpool. The company is currently touring across Europe, hosting live events before heading to Paris for the PLE.Check out the new championship belt promoted by Sheamus:Sheamus opened up about his shocking WWE Championship winSheamus is a former WWE Champion and has held multiple titles throughout his career in the company. He defeated John Cena in 2009 to win the title in a move that shocked a lot of fans.Speaking on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, The Celtic Warrior opened up about his backstage conversation with John Cena and Vince McMahon, stating that he was shocked to find out the outcome of his match against Cena. Sheamus said:&quot;Vince is like, 'John, what if we, er...' and John goes, 'Put the kid over?'&quot; Sheamus said. &quot;And Vince is like, 'Well, yeah.' 'Put the kid over?' Vince is like, 'Yeah.' 'No problem.' And that was it, and he walked out, and I'm sitting there like, 'What the f**k's happening?' And then we went out. That was John, though. John right away, straight up, was like, 'Let's do it, it's gonna be great.'&quot;Sheamus hasn't held singles gold in the company for quite some time, let alone the WWE or World Heavyweight Championships. He will look to get back in the title picture by getting past Rusev at Clash in Paris. This will also be The Celtic Warrior's first singles match at a premium live event since 2022.