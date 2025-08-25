"Please trust me" - IYO SKY involved in heartbreaking altercation on RAW; forced to make a difficult decision

IYO SKY had a difficult time on Monday Night RAW on August 25 as she was forced to make a choice. She had to beg to be trusted after an altercation that left her heartbroken.If you haven't been following RAW, then a little context to keep you up to speed. Former Women's World Champion IYO SKY has found herself in a bit of a pickle on the red brand. The Kabuki Warriors, or Asuka, in particular, took great offense to IYO asking them not to help her out in her battles. The Empress of Tomorrow has found this particularly hypocritical as Rhea Ripley got involved in SKY's business, and vice versa.This week on RAW, after IYO SKY helped Rhea Ripley from a beatdown from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka confronted her fellow Japanese star, and they got into a verbal altercation. The latter stormed off again, while IYO begged Kairi to trust her.The context of this was that in an earlier segment, IYO and Rhea agreed to go their separate ways and hugged it out. Asuka and Kairi Sane only saw this from the back, and the body language of The Empress suggested that she completely misinterpreted what was going on and assumed they were good friends.That's why things boiled over when IYO once again helped Rhea Ripley, and Ripley said that she didn't owe her anything. It was after Rhea went that the altercation happened, and SKY was left heartbroken once again as she seemingly had to decide between her friendship with The Eradicator and her longtime association with Asuka and Kairi Sane.They were together during their Damage CTRL days, but they had already crossed paths in Japan. IYO and Kairi, in particular, were in STARDOM and were considered the aces of their promotion, where they went on to become who they are today.