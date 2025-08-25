  • home icon
Becky Lynch's Clash in Paris match confirmed on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:37 GMT
Lynch will be competing at Clash in Paris this weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Lynch will be competing at Clash in Paris this weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch's plans for WWE Clash in Paris were revealed during tonight's episode of RAW. The veteran captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank earlier this year.

Nikki Bella confronted Becky Lynch during tonight's episode of WWE RAW and noted that The Bella Twins created the path for the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Big Time Becks noted that she never wanted to respect Bella; she wanted to replace her, and claimed that she had done a good job so far.

Bella suggested that The Man "had lost her ba**s" and called her a coward. Lynch stated that the former Divas Champion could have her title match at Clash in Paris because she didn't want to wrestle tonight in front of the fans in Birmingham. Lynch also claimed that Ozzy Osbourne was the only good thing to ever come out of the area.

The two stars then broke out into a brawl, and Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam. However, Nikki Bella was able to escape, and the Women's Intercontinental Champion retreated up the entrance ramp to end the segment.

Only time will tell if Becky Lynch can defeat Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

