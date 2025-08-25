7’3 WWE Superstar to return at Clash in Paris and join Seth Rollins’ The Vision? Chances explored

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris 2025. The odds are firmly stacked against The Visionary at the upcoming event, with three formidable challengers gunning for him and his title.

Ad

That said, being the master strategist that he is, Rollins could have a plan to walk out of Paris with the title still around his waist. Fans might see a massive new addition to The Vision at Clash in Paris, who could help Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Trending

The name in question is the seven-foot-three-inch superstar, Omos. The Nigerian Giant could make his shocking return this Sunday and align himself with The Visionary.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

While Seth Rollins' 'Ruse of the Century' may have proven fruitful for him, it also landed him in hot water with the management as he kept everyone in the dark by faking an injury. Adam Pearce was clearly not pleased with Rollins's actions, leading to him booking the massive Fatal Four-Way Match at the European PLE.

Ad

To further prevent Rollins from resorting to nefarious means, Pearce could ban his faction from ringside at Clash in Paris. This potential scenario would force The Visionary to find another way to retain the World Heavyweight Championship on Sunday.

This may lead to the much-awaited return of Omos, who could interfere in the World Heavyweight Title match and ensure Rollins walks out still the champion. The Nigerian Giant was last seen competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024.

Ad

Omos recently appeared in AAA during Triplemania XXXIII, winning the 2025 Bardahl Cup. Fans have been wondering why, despite being healthy, the Nigerian Giant has not been showcased in the Stamford-based promotion. The Triple H-led creative team could finally listen and bring Omos back as the newest member of The Vision.

The potential addition of Omos could further strengthen Seth Rollins' faction. That said, this scenario is only speculative.

CM Punk recently praised Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Clash in Paris

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have been at odds since The Second City Saint returned to WWE in November 2023. The Visionary has vowed to keep Punk away from the World Heavyweight Championship, and he has stayed true to his words thus far.

Ad

Before the two rivals come face-to-face once again in the Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris, CM Punk surprisingly gave The Visionary his flowers. While speaking on ESPN's First Take, The Best in the World discussed his rivalry with Seth Rollins and acknowledged his talent and success.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and his creative team have in store for Clash in Paris this Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!