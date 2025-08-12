Adam Pearce officially announces that 3 huge stars will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at Clash in Paris 2025

It is official as Adam Pearce announced what might just be the main event of Clash in Paris 2025, and it involves Seth Rollins and three other WWE superstars. The announcement was made, much to the chagrin of The Visionary.The main event of RAW emerged from a tense opening segment between CM Punk and LA Knight, when Paul Heyman interfered and set up a tag team match for RAW, where the &quot;Brons&quot;, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, would take on Punk and LA Knight. Of course, the main event ended controversially with the interference of Seth Rollins, making it the second DQ finish main event in just the last week.Jey Uso also made his return with a steel chair to combat The Vision after the match, and as a result, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that at Clash in Paris 2025, Seth Rollins will be defending the World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk.This simply has to be the main event of Clash in Paris based on the star power alone. The tensions were high on RAW in the opening segment and the main event, and although LA Knight was happy at first to be in the match, he was less pleased when it was revealed that Punk would be involved as well.This makes it one of the biggest challenges by far that Seth Rollins has faced in his recent WWE career. To take on two former World Champions and a bonafide veteran in LA Knight is going to be huge.The numbers game of The Vision might just be more important than ever. After LA Knight and CM Punk began to brawl as things broke down, The Vision took advantage and assaulted all three babyfaces, ending the night standing tall once again.