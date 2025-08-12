Paul Heyman labels 27-year-old star as "The future of WrestleMania" as huge match is set up against CM Punk on RAW

Paul Heyman labeled a 27-year-old star as &quot;The future of WrestleMania&quot; while setting up a blockbuster RAW main event, which CM Punk was one part of. It was an incredible opening segment on RAW.This week on the red brand, the show kicked off with The Second City Saint, CM Punk. This was in the aftermath of the chaotic main event last week, where Punk's interference directly led to the LA Knight-Seth Rollins World Title match ending in a DQ. Naturally, the 42-year-old LA Knight was not happy about it, so he ensured that he confronted Punk and let him know how he felt. Punk took multiple jabs at LA Knight, while the former United States Champion stood up for himself.What the two men had in common was their unity in hatred towards Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and The Vision. The Oracle came out and interrupted the exchange between the two men on RAW, setting up a tag team main event. He declared that the 27-year-old Bron Breakker is the &quot;Future of WrestleMania&quot; while Bronson Reed was the owner of the &quot;Shoe-la Fala&quot; (a mockery of Roman Reigns' Ula Fala). Reed and Breakker were booked against LA Knight and CM Punk in the main event of RAW.Bron Breakker was ready to get into action hours before the main event could even start, and Bronson Reed had to hold him back. In another hilarious dialogue from the ex-Intercontinental Champion, he shouted that Punk was 47 years old and LA Knight was 40 years old, making their combined age 100.This was obviously incorrect math, but as you likely know, Breakker is a Steiner, and Steiner math is a subject of its own.Tensions were high to kick things off on RAW, and everything that has been happening poured into this one segment.