CM Punk confronted by 42-year-old babyface on RAW; Forms unexpected tag team for the night

CM Punk was confronted by a 42-year-old babyface on the second RAW after SummerSlam 2025, and it led to them forming an unexpected tag team alliance, even if it was just for one night only.Last week on RAW, the main event saw a World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins &amp; LA Knight end in DQ after CM Punk's interference. Naturally, the megastar, LA Knight, was not happy about it, but when he interrupted Punk on RAW this week, he didn't show the same anger he did last week.Instead, the 42-year-old LA Knight told Punk that he didn't have an issue with the frustrations surrounding the events of SummerSlam 2025. He was frustrated with Punk sticking his nose in somebody else's business, and this is what led to a back-and-forth between them. Yet somehow, thanks to Paul Heyman, they would become tag team partners for the night as they were booked to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Although Punk told LA Knight that they weren't on the same level, the megastar still held his own in what was an interesting back-and-forth exchange. Knight told Punk that after he becomes the World Heavyweight Champion, the Second City Saint will be his &quot;first successful title defense&quot;.Tensions were high, but the hatred visibly didn't seep in yet. Although it didn't appear like it, there seemed to be a modicum of respect from both men underneath the surface, as they are both longtime veterans of the wrestling business.Either way, tag team partners or not, it looks like CM Punk and LA Knight are on a collision course at some point in the near future. Both men are vying to become the World Heavyweight Champion under drastically different circumstances.The question is whether they can outsmart Seth Rollins and The Vision.