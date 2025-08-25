Major duo split on WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 25, 2025 20:42 GMT
A still from Monday Night RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from Monday Night RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A popular duo agreed to part ways on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The two stars have had each other's backs for some time.

Ad

During a backstage segment on the August 25 edition of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY spoke to Rhea Ripley and addressed her crashing out last week after Asuka and Kairi Sane confronted SKY and Rhea. The Japanese star noted that she respected The Eradicator for always having her back. However, she pointed out that the Kabuki Warriors are her family, and they were upset with SKY being close to her.

IYO SKY suggested she keep her distance from Rhea Ripley for the time being. The former member of the Judgment Day agreed with the proposal to part ways and wished SKY the best. Despite wrestling each other on multiple occasions in the last few months, the two stars have maintained mutual respect and have even joined forces on certain occasions to take out common enemies on RAW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, watching the two stars embrace each other from a distance further frustrated The Empress of Tomorrow, hinting at more issues among the former members of Damage CTRL going forward. Tensions have been rising among the Japanese stars over the last few weeks.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the former stablemates.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications