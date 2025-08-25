Major duo split on WWE RAW

A popular duo agreed to part ways on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The two stars have had each other's backs for some time.During a backstage segment on the August 25 edition of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY spoke to Rhea Ripley and addressed her crashing out last week after Asuka and Kairi Sane confronted SKY and Rhea. The Japanese star noted that she respected The Eradicator for always having her back. However, she pointed out that the Kabuki Warriors are her family, and they were upset with SKY being close to her.IYO SKY suggested she keep her distance from Rhea Ripley for the time being. The former member of the Judgment Day agreed with the proposal to part ways and wished SKY the best. Despite wrestling each other on multiple occasions in the last few months, the two stars have maintained mutual respect and have even joined forces on certain occasions to take out common enemies on RAW.However, watching the two stars embrace each other from a distance further frustrated The Empress of Tomorrow, hinting at more issues among the former members of Damage CTRL going forward. Tensions have been rising among the Japanese stars over the last few weeks.Only time will tell what the future holds for the former stablemates.