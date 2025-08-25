Popular WWE star confesses she’s worried about Bayley’s well-being

A popular WWE Superstar recently revealed that she was worried about Bayley’s well-being. The Role Model continues to struggle with her inner self.On the August 25 edition of Monday Night RAW, the wrestling promotion aired another vignette featuring the former Damage CTRL member. A visibly disturbed Bayley was hearing the voices of her past personas fighting each other. After the clip aired, the cameras cut back to the veteran's recent rival, Lyra Valkyria, speaking to Adam Pearce.The inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion told the RAW General Manager that she was concerned for The Role Model. She asked Pearce if there was any official medical update on the veteran's situation. The GM noted that he contacted the former Women's Champion, but he had nothing to tell Valkyria.Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match last month on RAW to punch her ticket to a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship bout at SummerSlam against Becky Lynch. However, the 28-year-old lost to her fellow Irish. Valkyria will now not be able to challenge for the title as long as The Man remains the champion.The Role Model, on the other hand, hasn't competed in a televised match in over a month. Interestingly, her last in-ring contest saw her team up with Lyra Valkyria, the week after losing the Two-Out-Of-Three Falls bout to the latter. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 21 edition of Monday Night RAW.