Popular WWE star confesses she's worried about Bayley's well-being

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 25, 2025 21:44 GMT
Bayley (Picture Courtesy: Star
Bayley [Picture courtesy: Star's X/Twitter account]

A popular WWE Superstar recently revealed that she was worried about Bayley’s well-being. The Role Model continues to struggle with her inner self.

On the August 25 edition of Monday Night RAW, the wrestling promotion aired another vignette featuring the former Damage CTRL member. A visibly disturbed Bayley was hearing the voices of her past personas fighting each other. After the clip aired, the cameras cut back to the veteran's recent rival, Lyra Valkyria, speaking to Adam Pearce.

The inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion told the RAW General Manager that she was concerned for The Role Model. She asked Pearce if there was any official medical update on the veteran's situation. The GM noted that he contacted the former Women's Champion, but he had nothing to tell Valkyria.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match last month on RAW to punch her ticket to a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship bout at SummerSlam against Becky Lynch. However, the 28-year-old lost to her fellow Irish. Valkyria will now not be able to challenge for the title as long as The Man remains the champion.

The Role Model, on the other hand, hasn't competed in a televised match in over a month. Interestingly, her last in-ring contest saw her team up with Lyra Valkyria, the week after losing the Two-Out-Of-Three Falls bout to the latter. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 21 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

