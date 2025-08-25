WWE fans stunned by Judgment Day member’s controversial actions

WWE fans have been left shocked by the actions of a member of The Judgment Day at a recent Live Event. He even posted about the incident on social media.As part of the company's ongoing tour of the UK, WWE held an untelevised Live Event in Newcastle last night. The show was headlined by a six-man tag team match, as The Judgment Day took on CM Punk, LA Knight, and Penta. The heels lost the match, but JD McDonagh stole the spotlight.During a heat segment, the Irishman revealed he was wearing a Liverpool FC jersey to the fans in Newcastle. Following an audible collective gasp, McDonagh was booed heavily because of the name he had on the back of the jersey: Alexander Isak, currently of Newcastle United.The Swedish footballer announced that he wants to leave the English Premier League club and has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, which hasn't been allowed to happen yet. This is why JD McDonagh got such a negative reaction in Newcastle. It was a genius heel move.The Jugment Day member posted a clip of it on his official X/Twitter handle, even cheekily asking Newcastle United to &quot;free Isak&quot; and let him join Liverpool:WWE's lineup of shows in the UK is part of the final build to their weekend in France. SmackDown will take place in Lyon, two nights before the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.The Judgment Day could add even more gold to their collection in WWEDespite their loss in Newcastle, all three male members of The Judgment Day hold gold. JD McDonagh and Finn Balor are the current World Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio has held the Intercontinental Title since winning it at WrestleMania 41.Dirty Dom could win another belt in a few weeks, as he is set to challenge El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide. Also, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will hope to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, having lost to them at SummerSlam.