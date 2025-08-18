BREAKING: Dominik Mysterio to challenge for top world championship; WWE has confirmed!

Dominik Mysterio's quest to become a double champion hasn't ended after AAA Triplemanía XXXIII. WWE has confirmed that &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom will get another crack at the AAA Mega Championship.Mysterio challenged for El Hijo del Vikingo's title in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee this past weekend. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion came close to winning the gold, but couldn't make history, thanks to AJ Styles. Mysterio's archrival flew all the way over to Mexico to cost him the opportunity to become the new AAA Mega Champion. The Phenomenal One planted Mysterio with the Styles Clash, allowing Vikingo to retain his championship.On social media, WWE officially confirmed that Mysterio will challenge Vikingo for the title at Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025. The show will take place in Las Vegas.You can check out WWE's post on social media and Mysterio's announcement below.Dominik Mysterio on beating AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlamDominik Mysterio shockingly beat AJ Styles at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He used his boot to retain the Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.On My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Mysterio said the following about his win over Styles:&quot;Like I said, no Judgment Day. No nobody. And it wasn’t a shot at The Judgment Day, like, I love my family. But it was more of like, a shot to the haters because everyone was expecting like, 'Oh, who is going to come out and help him?' Is Roxanne [Perez] going to come out? Is Finn [Balor] going to come out? Like no, no one came out. I told them I was going to do it all on my own, and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him, right in the middle of the ring.&quot;Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker. He has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions, with wins over Penta and Octagon Jr.