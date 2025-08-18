  • home icon
  • WWE
  • BREAKING: Dominik Mysterio to challenge for top world championship; WWE has confirmed!

BREAKING: Dominik Mysterio to challenge for top world championship; WWE has confirmed!

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 18, 2025 14:34 GMT
Dominik Mysterio (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio (Image credits: wwe.com)

Dominik Mysterio's quest to become a double champion hasn't ended after AAA Triplemanía XXXIII. WWE has confirmed that "Dirty" Dom will get another crack at the AAA Mega Championship.

Ad

Mysterio challenged for El Hijo del Vikingo's title in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee this past weekend. The reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion came close to winning the gold, but couldn't make history, thanks to AJ Styles.

Mysterio's archrival flew all the way over to Mexico to cost him the opportunity to become the new AAA Mega Champion. The Phenomenal One planted Mysterio with the Styles Clash, allowing Vikingo to retain his championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On social media, WWE officially confirmed that Mysterio will challenge Vikingo for the title at Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025. The show will take place in Las Vegas.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

You can check out WWE's post on social media and Mysterio's announcement below.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio on beating AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio shockingly beat AJ Styles at the 2025 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. He used his boot to retain the Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

On My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, Mysterio said the following about his win over Styles:

"Like I said, no Judgment Day. No nobody. And it wasn’t a shot at The Judgment Day, like, I love my family. But it was more of like, a shot to the haters because everyone was expecting like, 'Oh, who is going to come out and help him?' Is Roxanne [Perez] going to come out? Is Finn [Balor] going to come out? Like no, no one came out. I told them I was going to do it all on my own, and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him, right in the middle of the ring."

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning Bron Breakker. He has successfully defended the title on multiple occasions, with wins over Penta and Octagon Jr.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications