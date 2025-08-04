Dominik Mysterio reveals why he was alone at SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio revealed why he didn't want The Judgment Day to help him during his match at WWE SummerSlam. The WWE RAW star successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at the premium live event over the weekend.

Speaking with Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, Dirty Dom opened up about not wanting to have his stablemates present for his title match against The Phenomenal One at WWE SummerSlam. He noted that it was not a shot at The Judgment Day but was more of a message to people who doubted that he could do it on his own.

"Like I said, no Judgment Day. No nobody. And it wasn’t a shot at The Judgment Day, like, I love my family. But it was more of like, a shot to the haters because everyone was expecting like, 'Oh, who is going to come out and help him?' Is Roxanne going to come out? Is Finn going to come out? Like no, no one came out. I told them I was going to do it all on my own, and I did just that. I outsmarted AJ and I beat him, right in the middle of the ring," he said. [From 2:05 - 2:25]

You can check out the full interview with Mysterio in the video below:

The Intercontinental Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles was originally supposed to take place at WWE Night of Champions earlier this year, but it was postponed.

Mysterio had been providing doctor's notes to avoid having a match against Styles, but was cleared to return to action ahead of SummerSlam.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio hilariously explains why Rey Mysterio wears a mask

Dominik Mysterio recently claimed that his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, wore a mask for a very unflattering reason.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik Mysterio humorously claimed that his father wore a mask because he was ugly. He also claimed that Rey Mysterio was a terrible person and a lackluster father.

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years. He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is," said Dominik Mysterio. [From 10:15 – 10:53]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Only time will tell how long Dominik Mysterio can hold onto the Intercontinental Championship following his victory over AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam.

