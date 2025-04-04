Why Rey Mysterio wears a mask in WWE, according to Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio has been one of WWE's most popular babyfaces over the last two decades. In an exclusive interview, Dominik Mysterio gave a unique in-character perspective on why his father wears a mask in the ring.

Luchadores often wear masks throughout their wrestling careers. In 1999, Rey Mysterio was forced to remove his mask after he and Konnan lost to Kevin Nash and Scott Hall at WCW SuperBrawl IX. Three years later, he began wearing a mask again after joining WWE.

Dominik Mysterio has feuded with his father on WWE television since 2022. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, he claimed the legendary wrestler only wears a mask because he is unattractive.

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years," Dominik said. "He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is." [10:15 – 10:53]

Watch the video above to hear Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan discuss John Cena's heel turn, The Judgment Day's future, and more.

Dominik Mysterio claims "only kids like Rey Mysterio"

Earlier in the interview, Riju Dasgupta admitted he is a big fan of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's biggest rivals, Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

According to the Judgment Day duo, Rey only appeals to children and should not be supported by adult wrestling fans.

"I think you should grow up," Morgan said, while Dominik added, "Yeah, yeah. Only kids like Rey Mysterio. It's because their brains aren't fully developed." [10:53 – 11:00]

Mysterio also addressed the possibility of receiving a new tag team partner if he leaves The Judgment Day.

