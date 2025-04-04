Liv Morgan accuses John Cena of copying her idea (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan cemented her status as one of WWE's top villains in 2024 after stealing Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley. Reflecting on her heel antics, the Women's Tag Team Champion recently claimed John Cena and The New Day became bad guys thanks to her.

Ad

In December 2024, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods underwent character transformations after kicking Big E out of The New Day. Three months later, Cena shockingly attacked Cody Rhodes to become a heel for the first time in two decades.

Morgan and Mysterio spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta during a recent trip to India. Asked about Cena and The New Day's heel turns, Morgan took credit for inspiring them:

"Of course they wanna follow in our footsteps. Are you kidding me? They see our success and they want a taste of it. 'I wanna be cool like them.' But you can't. There's no mistake that I was on the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, then John Cena comes back with the John Cena Farewell Tour. I did it first, and so they wanna follow in our footsteps." [7:40 – 8:05]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Morgan and Mysterio's thoughts on CM Punk, Finn Balor, Logan Paul, Penta, and more.

Dominik Mysterio justifies his and Liv Morgan's WWE antics

The Judgment Day consists of Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. As heels, the group sometimes bends the rules to win matches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asked if they go against the WWE rulebook, Mysterio hit back by claiming The Judgment Day always plays fair:

"There's no rulebook. Show me the rules. Show me the rulebook. Where's the rulebook? They're there to enforce the law, not like police. You know when you watch wrestling and he [referee] counts to five, right? Before he gets to five, what do I do? [Get off] because if not, it would be a DQ [disqualification], right? So, what's the issue here?" [1:46 – 2:11]

Ad

Although their matches have not been confirmed yet, The Judgment Day is expected to feature at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. At the same event, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Fans in India can now catch WWE live on Netflix!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback