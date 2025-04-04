WWE star says Logan Paul wants to be his new tag team partner (Exclusive)

Logan Paul has shared the ring with several big names since making his WWE in-ring debut in 2022. One of The Maverick's first opponents, Dominik Mysterio, recently revealed that the online sensation wants to be his tag team partner.

At WrestleMania 38, Paul teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio in his first WWE match. The 30-year-old held the United States Championship for 273 days after beating Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. However, he has never challenged for the tag titles.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta during their recent visit to India. Asked about his relationship with Paul, Dominik claimed his former rival wants to join forces in the ring:

"He's just upset because he's been wanting to be a tag team with me, and I've been telling him it's not the right time. I'm a little bit busy. I've got other things on my mind. But, yeah, we'll see what happens." [5:11 – 5:27]

Watch the video above to hear Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's take on The Judgment Day's future, John Cena's heel turn, and more.

Dominik Mysterio addresses Logan Paul mocking him

On March 26, Logan Paul jokingly criticized Dominik Mysterio in a YouTube vlog. Discussing fatherhood, the former United States Champion said he wants to avoid being "a deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio." He also made it clear he does not want his child to become "a kid like Dom."

Reacting to Paul's remarks, Dominik Mysterio confirmed he saw people tagging him in the video on social media:

"I don't know, what's up with Logan Paul? I like Logan. Yeah [Logan said mean things], I get it. I got tagged in some stuff where I think he said something about not wanting to be a deadbeat like my deadbeat, and then he was like, 'I don't want my kid turning out like Dom.' And then someone in the background said, 'What's wrong with Dom?' and then it cut off." [4:46 – 5:09]

On April 19-20, Paul will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. Dominik Mysterio is expected to feature at the event, but his match has not yet been announced.

