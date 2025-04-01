Logan Paul sends 2-word message after his WWE WrestleMania match gets confirmed

WWE Superstar Logan Paul will be in action at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The former United States Champion shared the company's announcement with a message regarding his upcoming match.

Ad

On the March 31, 2025, edition of RAW at The O2 arena in London, England, The Maverick came face-to-face with AJ Styles. Paul said that he had forgiven the former world champion for attacking him at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago.

In return, The Phenomenal One said that he had also forgiven the 30-year-old star for being the "biggest d**chebag" ever to join the Stamford-based promotion. Moments later, the two men engaged in an intense physical altercation that saw Logan Paul having the last laugh.

Ad

Trending

Later, RAW GM Adam Pearce officially confirmed that Logan Paul and AJ Styles would go one-on-one at WrestleMania 41. The popular YouTuber shared WWE's announcement with a two-word message on his Instagram story.

"It's on 👊🏻."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul comments on WWE legend's heel turn on the Road to WrestleMania

John Cena turned heel for the first time in over two decades at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. He launched a brutal assault on the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, and joined forces with The Rock.

Since then, The American Nightmare and The Franchise Player have shared the ring three times in promo segments. Last night on RAW, their microphone battle culminated with Cody delivering a Cross Rhodes to John Cena.

Ad

Speaking to Newsweek recently, Logan Paul stated he had previously predicted the 47-year-old legend's deceptive nature, labeling the 16-time World Champion a "snake." However, The Maverick admitted that he was surprised at John Cena's heel turn. He also considered the possibility of a future alliance but was worried about being betrayed.

"I predicted that he was a snake, that's what I said. I actually did not see the heel turn coming; that was insane. I'll tell you what, I am here for all of it. Knowing what I know about him, if there were a team-up in the future, you have to consider that I would then be the one that gets snaked in front of everyone—which has the power to turn him back babyface. So, I don't know if I want to give him that," Paul said.

Ad

Only time will tell if The Maverick will secure a win over AJ Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback