Young WWE star afraid John Cena could "snake" him and turn babyface

John Cena is set to headline his last WWE WrestleMania show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But the shock of his heel turn has not worn off just yet.

Despite everything he has done for the business for two decades, fans seem to have forgotten all about it. More importantly, they are annoyed with his decision to go rogue on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. With many wondering if John would retire as a heel, Logan Paul believes Cena could revert to being a babyface. But Paul would rather not let that happen.

Speaking to Newsweek, Logan Paul praised John Cena's heel turn, admitting it caught him off guard like the rest of the world. When asked if he would team up with Cena down the line, The Maverick said the 16-time World Champion would easily turn babyface if the latter turned on him:

"I predicted that he was a snake, that's what I said. I actually did not see the heel turn coming; that was insane. I'll tell you what, I am here for all of it. Knowing what I know about him, if there were a team-up in the future, you have to consider that I would then be the one that gets snaked in front of everyone — which has the power to turn him back babyface. So, I don't know if I want to give him that," Logan Paul said.

Logan Paul had expressed interest in facing John Cena. Considering Paul is ubiquitously despised, Cena could realistically turn babyface against him.

Could John Cena win number 17 at his final WWE WrestleMania show?

If John Cena wins another world title, he will officially break Ric Flair's record, which is currently tied at 16. Cody Rhodes claimed a few weeks ago that the wrestler-turned-actor would not win number 17 under his watch.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes The American Nightmare would benefit from losing the belt to Cena:

Several other industry veterans share this sentiment. WWE analyst Sam Roberts proposed a scenario where Cody Rhodes regains the title from the 47-year-old veteran in the latter's final match in December, and Cena retires as a heel.

