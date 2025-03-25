John Cena retiring as a heel is possible; 6'2" WWE star could beat him in December, says analyst

John Cena surprisingly turned heel in WWE for the first time in over 20 years on his Farewell Tour earlier this month. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed The Franchise Player could retire as a villain after losing a major title match to a six-foot-two-inch top superstar.

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the 16-time World Champion earned an Undisputed WWE Title shot at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He then attacked his Show of Shows opponent, Cody Rhodes, and turned heel. Yesterday, on RAW, the 47-year-old vowed to ruin wrestling and walk away with the championship.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said that Cena would end his in-ring career as a babyface. However, he did not eliminate the possibility of the Hollywood megastar retiring as a heel. The 41-year-old suggested The American Nightmare would lose the title to The Franchise Player at WrestleMania 41 before recapturing it in December.

"I mean, he could retire as a heel, and Cody Rhodes wins the title back in December. But, you know, I see his last match with him as a babybace, and he says, 'Thank you!''' he said. [1:26:25-1:26:34]

Sam Roberts thinks John Cena could turn babyface again after getting "screwed" by a top WWE star

In the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pointed out that The Greatest of All Time could remain a heel until almost the end of the year before turning babyface in November.

The 41-year-old claimed Cena's turn may come after he potentially gets "screwed" by The Rock or Roman Reigns.

"I think he can stay a heel until November. His promo is then a distant memory. And we can see slowly, you know, things that we like about him coming out over time. And then either The Rock screws him or whoever he's gonna have his last [match with]. Maybe Roman Reigns screws him or something like that," he said.

It will be interesting to see the evolution of John Cena's character on his Farewell Tour.

