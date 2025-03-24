John Cena to turn babyface after getting "scr*wed" by huge WWE star in scenario suggested by analyst

John Cena recently turned heel after earning a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where The Franchise Player would revert to being a babyface.

Earlier this month, Cena overcame five other top superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and reserved his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41. That same night, the 47-year-old legend attacked his Show of Shows opponent, Cody Rhodes, and aligned himself with The Rock, turning heel for the first time in over two decades. Since The Franchise Player is set to hang up his boots by the end of this year, Roberts suggested he could again turn babyface by November.

The 41-year-old analyst, who previously speculated that Cena would dethrone Rhodes at WrestleMania, pointed out that the Leader of the Cenation could remain a heel as long as he carries the title.

"I think he'll be a heel for a while. You know, I think all it's gonna take is if The Rock turns on him. And you've got enough time for a slow burn babyface turn. You know, I think he's a heel as long as he's champion and I think that that could last a significant amount of time. I don't think he needs to go back to being a babyface until November, honestly. And I think that that's more interesting anyway," he said.

The RAW Recap host added that Cena could then become a good guy again after potentially getting "scr*wed" by The Final Boss or Roman Reigns.

"I think he can stay a heel until November. His promo is then distant memory. And we can see slowly, you know, things that we like about him coming out over time. And then either The Rock scr*ws him or whoever he's gonna have his last [match with]. Maybe Roman Reigns scr*ws him or something like that," he said. [From 1:26:58 - 1:27:43]

Sam Roberts suggested John Cena could turn babyface after losing the Undisputed WWE Title to CM Punk

On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts proposed a scenario where John Cena would win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania and CM Punk would emerge victorious in his Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He claimed The Second City Saint could then challenge The Franchise Player for the championship.

On a previous episode of the podcast, the 41-year-old analyst addressed a fan's suggestion regarding Punk defeating Cena in his last match under 'I Quit' rules. He rather suggested that Cena could turn babyface after potentially dropping the title to Punk.

"I don't know if I would make that his last match because again that's not really what he's known for I don't think. It would be fun if that's how he lost the championship and then he turned babyface," he said.

It would be interesting to see what John Cena has in store for the WWE Universe on his farewell tour.

