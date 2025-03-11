John Cena to turn babyface after losing WWE Championship to huge star in scenario proposed by analyst

John Cena is set to fight Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where the Leader of the Cenation would win the title before losing it to another huge superstar.

The 47-year-old legend earned his shot at The American Nightmare's championship by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. That same night, Cena unexpectedly turned heel and joined forces with The Rock. The 16-time world champion, The Final Boss, and Travis Scott ganged up on the 39-year-old champion, leaving him bloodied in the middle of the ring.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts addressed a fan's suggestion that CM Punk defeats Cena in the latter's final match under I Quit rules. While the 41-year-old analyst pointed out that he does not think it should be the Leader of the Cenation's final square-off, he proposed another scenario where the 16-time world champion would lose the Undisputed WWE Title to The Second City Saint and then turn babyface again:

"I don't know if I would make that his last match because again that's not really what he's known for I don't think. It would be fun if that's how he lost the championship and then he turned babyface," he said. [1:08:28 - 1:08:40]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks John Cena will turn babyface before the end of the year

John Cena kicked off his farewell tour last January. The 47-year-old is set to end his in-ring career by the end of this year. Although The Franchise Player has recently turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes the now-Hollywood star would retire as such.

Instead, the former RAW General Manager predicted on his 83 Weeks podcast that Cena would revert to being a babyface right before the end of his farewell tour:

"[Do you think Cena will remain a heel the whole year?] No, but it's going to be da*n near close to a year. He'll see the light but it won't be until the very end. That's what I would do," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Cena would win his 17th world title before hanging up his boots.

