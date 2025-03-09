John Cena could only end Cody Rhodes' reign at WrestleMania under one condition, says ex-WWE star

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship this April at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Francine recently suggested a twist must happen in the anticipated clash.

Ad

The Cenation Leader earned his championship shot after overcoming five other top superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Later that same night, the 47-year-old surprisingly turned heel for the first time in over two decades and attacked his WrestleMania opponent, aligning himself with The Rock.

In a recent episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine discussed the possibility of Cena coming out on top in the championship match at The Show of Shows. The former WWE star claimed The Franchise Player's potential victory cannot be a clean one:

Ad

Trending

"If he [John Cena] goes over at WrestleMania, it can't be clean," she said. [From 08:53 to 08:55]

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

John Cena could dethrone Cody Rhodes before losing the title to another top WWE star, says analyst

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts discussed the potential scenarios for John Cena and Cody Rhodes' championship match at WrestleMania.

The 41-year-old RAW Talk host suggested the Leader of the Cenation could dethrone The American Nightmare at The Showcase of The Immortals before dropping the title to CM Punk:

Ad

"What if John Cena takes the title off Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and it's CM Punk who has to beat John Cena? What if CM Punk finally gets the WWE Championship as a good guy in this era and the guy that he has to beat for it is John Cena?" Roberts said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhodes has held the championship since WrestleMania 40 when he beat Roman Reigns. It would be interesting to see if his title reign would come to an end at this year's Show of Shows.

Please credit Eyes Up Here and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback