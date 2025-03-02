  • home icon
John Cena to dethrone Cody Rhodes then lose title to huge WWE star in scenario suggested by analyst

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Mar 02, 2025 23:39 GMT
Can John Cena dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania? (Image credit: WWE.com & WWE's X account)

John Cena will challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a scenario where the Leader of the Cenation would capture the title before dropping it to another legend.

Last night, the 47-year-old won the Elimination Chamber match by taking out CM Punk with the STF after the latter got stomped by Seth Rollins. Later that night, Cena shockingly turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare when the 39-year-old champion refused to sell his soul to The Rock. The Leader of the Cenation has now joined forces with The Final Boss.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pointed out that a heel Cena could now go in many different directions. He suggested the 16-time World Champion could end Rhodes' championship reign at the Show of Shows then lose the title to The Second City Saint:

"What if John Cena takes the title off Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and it's CM Punk who has to beat John Cena? What if CM Punk finally gets the WWE Championship as a good guy in this era and the guy that he has to beat for it is John Cena?" [18:09 - 18:23]
John Cena probably sacrificed millions of dollars to turn heel, says ex-WWE star

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman addressed John Cena's surprising heel turn. He claimed the 16-time World Champion had probably sacrificed millions of dollars in merchandise sales to take that step.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran pointed out that the company may have given Cena extra money to compensate him for the decline in merchandise sales:

"I'm also guessing that Cena when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for heel John Cena on his farewell tour.

