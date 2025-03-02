WWE may have struck a special deal with John Cena due to consequences of heel turn, says veteran

After over two decades of being The Face That Runs the Place, John Cena shockingly turned heel last night at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested that the company might have struck a special deal with The Cenation Leader to compensate him for the consequences of that move.

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Cena remained in the ring as Cody Rhodes, Travis Scott, and The Rock joined him. While The Franchise Player seemed to cheer The American Nightmare as he refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss, he suddenly turned on the 39-year-old champion. Heel Cena, The Rock, and Scott then beat Rhodes up, leaving him bloodied in the ring.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman suggested that WWE might have agreed to give Cena more money to compensate him for the potential decline of merchandise sales that he would suffer because of the heel turn:

"I'm also guessing that Cena when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said. [From 42:13 to 42:23]

The Rock is proud of John Cena after their historic WWE segment

John Cena entered the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, dropped the microphone, and left without saying a single word. Meanwhile, The Rock revealed that The Franchise Player was traveling to Africa after the PLE to continue filming a movie.

The Final Boss praised the 47-year-old's level of commitment, disclosing that he told the 16-time World Champion that he was proud of him after their historic segment at the premium live event:

"He flew in today, this morning from Budapest. He's flying out right now to Africa to continue [movie shooting]. That's the level of commitment. I told him as he left, we say two things in wrestling vernacular. He said, 'Thank you for the house.' I said, 'I'm proud of you,'" The Rock said.

It would be interesting to see what the former WWE Champion would do upon his comeback.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

