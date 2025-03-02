The Rock provides an update on John Cena after shocking heel turn; reveals what he said to the 16-time world champion

John Cena shocked the entire wrestling community at WWE Elimination Chamber as he turned on Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock. While the 16-time world champion did not explain his actions in the post-show press conference, The Final Boss has provided an update on his latest ally.

Ad

John Cena punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 as he won the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the recently concluded premium live event. Cena will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, things have changed going into the match as The Cenation Leader turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare after the latter refused The Rock's offer to be his champion.

Speaking about the shocking turn of events in the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, The Final Boss noted that Cena left the country after the show and is on his way to Africa to shoot a film. The Rock also revealed the conversation between them that took place after they joined forces:

Ad

Trending

"He flew in today, this morning from Budapest. He’s flying out right now to Africa to continue [movie shooting]. That’s the level of commitment. I told him as he left, we say two things in wrestling vernacular. He said, ‘Thank you for the house.’ I said, ‘I’m proud of you.’" [From 1:18:42 to 1:19:06]

Ad

Ad

The Rock commented on John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena's heel turn came as a shock to everyone as not many expected the beloved star to embrace his villainous side during his farewell tour. The final moments of the show left everyone stunned and according to The Rock, not many were aware of it:

"What we have collectively thought about and talked about in the back before and certainly after this moment (Cena's turn) is no one knew what was gonna happen. Maybe a few called it. I thought the moment was incredible and I personally love that," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With John Cena now working with The Rock, it's gonna be an uphill battle for Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Aside from the duo, Travis Scott also put his hands on The American Nightmare during the closing moments of Elimination Chamber.

Please credit WWE with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback