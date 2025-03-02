The Rock addresses John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The Rock has addressed the unexpected events at Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena left the wrestling world stunned by turning to the dark side. The Final Boss stated that he was happy not many saw this turn of events coming.

Ad

John Cena came up victorious in the Chamber match, with the crowd roaring in his support. However, just moments later, he silenced the fans by aligning with The Rock and hitting a low blow to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The Leader of Cenation and The Final Boss, along with rapper Travis Scott, brutalized The American Nightmare and left him bloodied to close the Toronto show.

As expected, the heel turn has got the wrestling universe buzzing. In the media conference following Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock was quizzed about Cena's heel turn. The Brahma Bull explained that though a few fans saw what was coming, he was pleased that the larger fanbase was left shocked by the turn.

Ad

Trending

"What we have collectively thought about and talked about in the back before and certainly after this moment (Cena's turn) is no one knew what was gonna happen. Maybe a few called it. I thought the moment was incredible and I personally love that," said The Rock.

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title is all but guaranteed to headline WrestleMania 41. There's no doubt that with The Rock by his side, The legend will have a massive advantage over Cody going into the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback